Stewart went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Royals.

Stewart is now riding a modest four-game hitting streak dating back to July 4, and the outfielder is slashing .278/.325/.389 over his past 10 games. Fantasy owners would now like to see some more home runs from the 25-year-old, who was known for his power in the minors. Stewart hasn't gone deep since June 21 and has just six long balls through 66 games this season.

