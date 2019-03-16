Stewart went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Stewart's strong spring continues, as he now has three home runs, 10 RBI and a .931 OPS through 39 at-bats. The 25-year-old should get regular playing time for the rebuilding Tigers and looks like a potential breakout candidate in 2019.

