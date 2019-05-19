Stewart will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the Athletics, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Upon returning from the injured list last week, Stewart initially installed as the Tigers' No. 2 hitter against right-handed pitching, but manager Ron Gardenhire has since seemed to pull the plug on that experiment. Stewart went hitless Saturday while serving as the No. 6 hitter versus A's righty Daniel Mengden and will remain in that spot in the order again for the series finale with Mike Fiers twirling for Oakland.