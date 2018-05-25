Tigers' Christin Stewart: Earns praise from Triple-A manager
Triple-A Toledo manager Doug Mientkiewicz said Stewart, who is slashing .291/.370/.582 with 11 home runs, is "the MVP of this league," Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
It would be hard to argue with Mientkiewicz, as Stewart's 11 home runs currently lead the International League. The 24-year-old is really turning heads, however, with his improved plate discipline, as he's cut his strikeout percentage and bumped up his on-base percentage this season. Stewart seems likely to earn a call to Detroit at some point this year if he keeps performing at this level.
