Stewart went 2-for-2 with a home run, walk, two runs and three RBI for Triple-A Toledo in its 10-7 loss to Indianapolis on Monday.

Stewart has lifted his batting average 111 points in just under a week after delivering multi-hit showings in four of his last five games. Many of those hits have been loud, too, with Stewart racking up two home runs, three doubles and a triple during that stretch. The 24-year-old has never been light on power, but it's his refined approach at the plate that will help his case for earning a full-time role with the Tigers in left field or at designated hitter later this season. Through 89 plate appearances, Stewart owns a stellar 0.85 BB/K, more than double the mark he posted at Double-A Erie in 2017.