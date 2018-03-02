Stewart has made two appearances for the Tigers so far in spring training and has earned praise from manager Ron Gardenhire, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Stewart was not among the team's non-roster invitees to camp, so he will move out once minor league games begin in a few weeks. However, he's getting a look for now with the big club, and he's got two hits in three at-bats with an RBI and a stolen base. "He's got some ability; you can see that," Gardenhire said. "He's a strong young man." Stewart will likely begin the season at Triple-A but could make his MLB debut in late 2018 or early 2019. His power potential makes him an interesting prospect to watch, though his game is limited in other areas at the moment.