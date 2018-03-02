Tigers' Christin Stewart: Getting looks early in camp
Stewart has made two appearances for the Tigers so far in spring training and has earned praise from manager Ron Gardenhire, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Stewart was not among the team's non-roster invitees to camp, so he will move out once minor league games begin in a few weeks. However, he's getting a look for now with the big club, and he's got two hits in three at-bats with an RBI and a stolen base. "He's got some ability; you can see that," Gardenhire said. "He's a strong young man." Stewart will likely begin the season at Triple-A but could make his MLB debut in late 2018 or early 2019. His power potential makes him an interesting prospect to watch, though his game is limited in other areas at the moment.
More News
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Leads Eastern League in home runs•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Tied for league lead in home runs•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Home run power on display at Double-A•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Earns minor league all-star nod•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Flashing power and plate discipline at High-A•
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...