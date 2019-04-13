Stewart went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.

Stewart has just eight hits this season in 44 at-bats, but three of them have left the yard. As a prospect, the 25-year-old outfielder was regarded as a player with good power potential who might struggle to maintain a decent batting average at the MLB level, and he's been true to that profile so far in 2019.

