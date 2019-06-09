Tigers' Christin Stewart: Goes deep in win
Stewart went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Twins.
Jones continued a nice stretch at the plate, as he entered Saturday's contest slashing .349/.378/.512 over his previous 10 games. The home run was just his second since returning from the injured list on May 9, though the young outfielder displayed good power in the minors and could string together a few long balls in the near future as long as he keeps seeing the ball well.
