Stewart went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Stewart's first home run of the season was a significant one, as it put the Tigers ahead 4-3 in the third inning, which ended up being the final score of the game. The 26-year-old came into the game 0-for-7 with six strikeouts to begin the season, so the long ball was definitely a welcome sight.

