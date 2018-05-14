Stewart went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs for Triple-A Toledo on Sunday in its 10-4 victory over Louisville.

Through his first 16 games in the International League, Stewart's slash line sat at an unremarkable .200/.338.345, but those eary season struggles now look like a distant memory. The 2015 first-round pick has since reached base in each of his subsequent 18 games while clubbing nine home runs and 16 total extra-base hits to lift his season OPS to 1.026, the highest mark he has posted at any level since rookie ball. Stewart seems destined to earn a promotion to Detroit at some point this season, perhaps even within the next week if starting right fielder Nick Castellanos' existing pinkie finger injury results in the slugger landing on the 10-day disabled list.