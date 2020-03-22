Tigers' Christin Stewart: Having rough spring
Stewart was batting just .143 with no home runs through 13 Grapefruit League games when MLB suspended play.
With Cameron Maybin, JaCoby Jones and Victor Reyes all in Detroit's outfield mix, Stewart was looking to have a strong spring to stand out from the crowd and avoid falling into a platoon role. Based on results so far, however, Stewart seems likely to sit against left-handed starters and perhaps even some righties. The 26-year-old was known for his power in the minors, but he won't hit many home runs in the majors if he continues to struggle making consistent contact.
