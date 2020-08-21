site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stewart is not starting Friday in Cleveland.
Stewart has done very little at the plate this season, hitting .160/.236/.260 in 55 plate appearances. Victor Reyes gets the start in left field in his place.
