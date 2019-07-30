Stewart entered the concussion protocol and was placed on the 7-day injured list following Monday's 7-2 win over the Angels, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Detroit didn't reveal whether Stewart was formally diagnosed with a concussion or simply displaying symptoms consistent with the head injury, but he'll be shelved for the next week regardless after exiting Monday when he collided with the outfield wall. The Tigers will announce a corresponding move shortly before Tuesday's game, but fellow outfielder Victor Reyes was already on hand as a member of the taxi squad for the West Coast road swing and is the leading candidate for a promotion from Triple-A Toledo, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.