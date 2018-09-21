Stewart went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and six RBI in Thursday's 11-8 win over the Royals.

Stewart made his first two MLB home runs count, as he took Jorge Lopez deep in the first inning with a runner on, then took Lopez deep again an inning later with two runners on. The 24-year-old outfielder is known for his pop, and he now has a solid .806 OPS and seven RBI through his first 11 games in the big leagues.