Tigers' Christin Stewart: Hits ninth home run
Stewart went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.
Stewart's fifth inning home run was one of just two hits Detroit mustered all day. The 25-year-old outfielder was seen as a potential breakout candidate this season, but it's been a disappointing and injury-shortened campaign, as he has just nine home runs in 87 games with a .239 batting average.
