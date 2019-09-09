Stewart went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.

Stewart's fifth inning home run was one of just two hits Detroit mustered all day. The 25-year-old outfielder was seen as a potential breakout candidate this season, but it's been a disappointing and injury-shortened campaign, as he has just nine home runs in 87 games with a .239 batting average.

More News
Our Latest Stories