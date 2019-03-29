Tigers' Christin Stewart: Hits winning home run in opener
Stewart went 1-for-4 with a game-winning, two-run home run in Thursday's season opener against the Blue Jays.
Detroit and Toronto matched zeroes through nine innings until Stewart launched a two-run shot off Daniel Hudson in the top of the 10th. The 25-year-old is known for his power, and he certainly picked a good time to hit his first home run of the 2019 campaign.
