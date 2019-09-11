Stewart went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 12-11 win over the Yankees.

Stewart homered for the second consecutive game, going deep against Luis Cessa in the fifth inning for his 10th long ball of the season. The 25-year-old outfielder hasn't been as productive as hoped for this year, though perhaps he has a strong finish in store.

