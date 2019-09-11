Tigers' Christin Stewart: Homers again Tuesday
Stewart went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 12-11 win over the Yankees.
Stewart homered for the second consecutive game, going deep against Luis Cessa in the fifth inning for his 10th long ball of the season. The 25-year-old outfielder hasn't been as productive as hoped for this year, though perhaps he has a strong finish in store.
More News
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Hits ninth home run•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Cranks eighth homer•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Recalled by Tigers•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: May not return until September•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Beginning rehab stint Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...