Tigers' Christin Stewart: Launches grand slam
Stewart went 2-for-3 with a walk and a grand slam in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Royals.
Stewart now has two home runs this season, and both have been game-winning hits for the Tigers, as his seventh inning grand slam in this one erased a 4-3 deficit and his 10th inning blast on Opening Day broke a 0-0 tie. The 25-year-old still sports a subpar .143 average and .686 OPS, but he should continue to produce in the power department.
