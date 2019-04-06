Stewart went 2-for-3 with a walk and a grand slam in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Royals.

Stewart now has two home runs this season, and both have been game-winning hits for the Tigers, as his seventh inning grand slam in this one erased a 4-3 deficit and his 10th inning blast on Opening Day broke a 0-0 tie. The 25-year-old still sports a subpar .143 average and .686 OPS, but he should continue to produce in the power department.