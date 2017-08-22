Tigers' Christin Stewart: Leads Eastern League in home runs
Stewart, 23, is hitting .258/.340/.514 with 26 home runs and 82 RBI through 122 games for Double-A Erie.
Stewart is doing what he does best, as he leads the Eastern League in home runs but is third in strikeouts. Stewart's prodigious power will carry him to the big leagues, though it remains to be seen if he will be able to hit for average at the higher levels.
