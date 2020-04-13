Stewart and Victor Reyes will likely compete for playing time in left field when the regular season is able to begin, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fenech projects that JaCoby Jones will start in center and offseason acquisition Cameron Maybin will likely start in right. That leaves Stewart and Reyes to jockey for playing time in left. Reyes outperformed Stewart last season and in spring training, so Stewart could be relegated to a fourth outfielder role. He might still see semi-regular playing time if MLB teams are forced to play more doubleheaders as expected, but Stewart's outlook is cloudy at best.