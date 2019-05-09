The Tigers activated Stewart (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Thursday's game against the Angels.

It was expected that Detroit would wait until the weekend to reinstate Stewart, but a spot on the active roster opened up earlier than anticipated after shortstop Jordy Mercer was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain. According to Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1 The Ticket Detroit, manager Ron Gardenhire said Thursday that Stewart would rejoin the team in Minneapolis on Friday ahead of a four-game set against the Twins, so it doesn't sound like the outfielder will be available for the series finale with the Angels. With the injury behind him, expect Stewart to step back into an everyday role in left field, which should result in Niko Goodrum seeing more time at designated hitter.