Tigers' Christin Stewart: May not return until September
Manager Ron Gardenhire said Stewart (concussion) may remain with Triple-A Toledo until September, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Stewart has been sidelined since the end of July with a concussion. The outfielder was originally scheduled to play five rehab games with Toledo before rejoining the Tigers, but it now sounds like his return date hinges on whether Niko Goodrum (groin) requires a trip to the IL or not. If Goodrum lands on the shelf, Stewart will likely join the big club in a corresponding move, otherwise he'll return when rosters expand in September. Prior to landing on the shelf, Stewart compiled a .239/.321/.393 slash line with seven home runs in 81 games for Detroit.
