The Tigers placed Stewart (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Manager Ron Gardenhire hinted earlier that a IL trip could be in store for Stewart, and that's exactly the route the Tigers decided to go with the outfielder after watching him run on the field prior to Thursday's series opener with the White Sox. With Stewart sidelined for at least the next week and a half with the injury, Dustin Peterson looks to be first in line to receive a look in an everyday role in the corner outfield.

