Tigers' Christin Stewart: Not starting Friday
Stewart is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.
Stewart is 4-for-34 with three doubles in his last 10 games, so he'll take a seat for Friday's series opener. Harold Castro will start in left field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Sits for evening game•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Posts three hits, homers in loss•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Goes deep in win•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Scores, collects two hits in loss•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Records three hits again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...