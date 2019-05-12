Tigers' Christin Stewart: Not starting Sunday
Stewart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Stewart started the first three games of the series after coming off the injured list and went 3-for-13 with two doubles, one run scored and one RBI. Brandon Dixon receives the start in left field and will bat eighth in his absence.
