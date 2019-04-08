Stewart went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Royals.

Stewart tripled home a run in the second inning and plated another in the sixth on a single to center. The 25-year-old outfielder put together an impressive series against Kansas City and went 5-for-10 with four extra-base hits and seven RBI over three games.

