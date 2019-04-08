Tigers' Christin Stewart: Notches another extra-base hit
Stewart went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Royals.
Stewart tripled home a run in the second inning and plated another in the sixth on a single to center. The 25-year-old outfielder put together an impressive series against Kansas City and went 5-for-10 with four extra-base hits and seven RBI over three games.
More News
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Launches grand slam•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Doubles, drives in one•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Hits winning home run in opener•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Drives in three Saturday•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Continues strong spring•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Goes deep again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...