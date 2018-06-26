Tigers' Christin Stewart: Nursing leg injury
Triple-A Toledo manager Doug Mientkiewicz said Stewart was removed from Tuesday's 7-1 loss to Indianapolis due to a leg injury, Nicholas Piotrowicz of The Toledo Blade reports.
Stewart started in left field and went 0-for-2 before checking out of the contest in the top of the fifth inning. It isn't clear how or when Stewart sustained the injury, but Toledo should have a better idea regarding the extent of the setback after evaluating him Wednesday. The 24-year-old outfielder leads the International League with 15 home runs and seems on track to earn a promotion to the majors at some point later this season.
