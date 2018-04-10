In four games so far with Triple-A Toledo, Stewart is just 3-for-16 (.188) with three strikeouts, though he does have three walks and a home run.

Stewart is known for his prodigious power, but there are concerns about his ability to hit for average at the MLB level. This is the 24-year-old's first taste of the Triple-A level, so it'll be interesting to watch whether he can maintain a respectable average here. Doing so could go a long way toward a MLB promotion at some point this season