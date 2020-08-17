site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Christin Stewart: On bench Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stewart is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox.
Stewart has a .587 OPS on the season and has just one hit in his last five games. Victor Reyes starts in left field Monday.
