Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.
It was reported before the start of spring training that Stewart would have to compete for a roster spot, and he ultimately did not do enough to break camp with the big club. Stewart will be among the top options -- if he is not the top option -- should the Tigers need to bring up an outfielder from the minor-league ranks.
