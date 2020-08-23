Stewart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The lefty-hitting Stewart typically heads to the bench against southpaw starters, but he'll take a seat Sunday with right-hander Carlos Carrasco is on the mound for Cleveland. Stewart's absence from the lineup could foreshadow a potential demotion, as the 26-year-old has struggled mightily to get going this season. Jorge Bonifacio will draw the start in the outfield over Stewart, who is slashing .151/.224/.245 with a 32.8 percent strikeout rate in 58 plate appearances.