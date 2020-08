Stewart is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Stewart homered in Monday's game but retreats to the bench Tuesday, with the Tigers deploying Victor Reyes, JaCoby Jones and Cameron Maybin in the outfield from left to right. It'll be Stewart's fourth time out of the starting lineup over the last seven games, and his rough .158/.226/.298 slash line isn't helping his cause for earning more playing time.