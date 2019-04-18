Tigers' Christin Stewart: Out Thursday, may need IL stint
Stewart (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox and could require a stay on the 10-day injured list, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The Tigers are viewing Stewart as day-to-day for the time being after he exited Wednesday's game against the Pirates with a right medial quad spasm. Manager Ron Gardenhire noted that Stewart underwent an MRI that revealed only a bruise on the rookie's quad rather than any structural damage, which likely eliminates any fear of an especially lengthy absence. That said, Stewart was seen limping around the clubhouse prior to Thursday's contest and could probably benefit from some time off to manage the soreness he's been experiencing.
