Stewart went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Friday's 7-6 loss to Cleveland.

Stewart was in an 0-for-16 slump before collecting two hits on Wednesday, and he kept rolling with three more hits Friday, including his first home run since June 8 and sixth of the season. The 25-year-old outfielder is now slashing .243/.329/.418 on the year.