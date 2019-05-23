Stewart went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Marlins.

Stewart had been scuffling at the plate lately, going just 3-for-34 with 11 strikeouts in his first 10 games since returning from a stint on the injured list. The struggles got the young outfielder moved down to sixth in the order recently, but perhaps this performance will get him going at the plate.

