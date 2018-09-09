Tigers' Christin Stewart: Receives call to big leagues
Stewart's contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.
The 24-year-old had his ups and downs with the Mud Hens this season, but when all was said and done, he held an .844 OPS to go with 23 home runs in 122 games in Triple-A. Stewart strikes out a decent amount (20.7 percent strikeout rate this season), but his lofty 12.8 percent walk rate more than makes up for that when combined with his solid power. With the Tigers out of the playoff hunt this season, it seems likely that they'll give their top prospect plenty of playing time over the final month of the season to let him gain as much big-league experience as he can, especially considering the alternative options in the outfield are Mikie Mahtook and JaCoby Jones.
