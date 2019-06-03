Stewart went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in a 7-4 loss against the Braves on Sunday.

For the second straight day, Stewart collected three hits. Going 6-for-10 (.600) on Saturday and Sunday moved Stewart's average up 26 points, and he's now hitting .372 (16-for-43) in the last 11 contests. Overall, he's batting .237 with 16 extra-base hits, including four homers, 20 RBI and 13 runs in 131 at-bats this year.