Tigers' Christin Stewart: Records three hits again
Stewart went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in a 7-4 loss against the Braves on Sunday.
For the second straight day, Stewart collected three hits. Going 6-for-10 (.600) on Saturday and Sunday moved Stewart's average up 26 points, and he's now hitting .372 (16-for-43) in the last 11 contests. Overall, he's batting .237 with 16 extra-base hits, including four homers, 20 RBI and 13 runs in 131 at-bats this year.
