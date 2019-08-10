Stewart (concussion) had his rehab assignment recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

Manager Ron Gardenhire said Stewart failed to meet concussion protocol requirements and will receive more time off, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since colliding with the left field wall during a July 29 game. Stewart was 1-for-11 with a run scored and two walks in three rehab starts.

