Stewart (quadriceps) isn't traveling with the Tigers on their current road trip and has yet to resume baseball activities since being placed on the 10-day injured list last week, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Early indications were that Stewart would be on track for an abbreviated stay on the IL, but his limited progress since being shut down suggests he'll be on track to miss more than the minimum 10 days. McCosky notes that Stewart will require a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated, but the Tigers likely won't map out a schedule for the outfielder until he's able to play the field, run the bases, and hit live pitching without any discomfort. Dustin Peterson has taken over as the Tigers' primary left fielder since Stewart moved to the IL.