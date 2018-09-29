Stewart (abdomen) is out of Saturday's lineup against the Brewers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Stewart sat out Friday with a lower abdominal strain and he'll remain out Saturday. With the Tigers long since eliminated from playoff contention, they may decide to be cautious with their 24-year-old slugger and hold him out Sunday, too. If that's the case, he'll finish his first professional stint with a .267/.375/.417 slash line, two home runs and 10 RBI in 17 games. Stewart should begin 2019 as Detroit's everyday left fielder.