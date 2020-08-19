site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stewart isn't starting Wednesday against the White Sox.
Stewart will play a bench role for the second time in the past three games after going hitless in Tuesday's contest. Victor Reyes will take over in left field and bat fifth.
