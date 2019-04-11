Tigers' Christin Stewart: Riding pine Thursday
Stewart is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians.
Stewart had started in either left field or at designated hitter in each of the Tigers' first 12 games and will get his first day off of 2019. Dustin Peterson will enter the lineup in place of the rookie.
