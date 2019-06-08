Stewart went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

Stewart has been rolling lately, as he's slashing .349/.378/.512 over his past 10 games. In that span, the 25-year-old outfielder has five multi-hit performances. The good run has pushed Stewart's season-long batting average to .247.

