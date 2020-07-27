Stewart was scratched from the lineup for undisclosed reasons ahead of Monday's game against the Royals.
Stewart was in the lineup that the Tigers originally released but was replaced by Jacoby Jones, who pushed Victor Reyes from center field to left, in the updated version. It's unclear whether Stewart is injured or if the chance was a purely tactical one.
