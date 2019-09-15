Tigers' Christin Stewart: Serving as designated hitter
Stewart will bat cleanup as the designated hitter Sunday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Stewart owns an excellent .370/.400/.778 slash line over his last eight games. With Miguel Cabrera (knee) out of the lineup Sunday, Stewart will rest his legs as the designated hitter, with Victor Reyes sliding to left field and Harold Castro starting in center.
