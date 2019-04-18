Manager Ron Gardenhire said Stewart (quadriceps) should be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Stewart landed on the injured list Thursday with a bruised quad, though it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss an extended period of time. He'll be eligible to return April 28 and seems likely to do so, barring setbacks.

