Tigers' Christin Stewart: Short IL stay expected
Manager Ron Gardenhire said Stewart (quadriceps) should be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Stewart landed on the injured list Thursday with a bruised quad, though it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss an extended period of time. He'll be eligible to return April 28 and seems likely to do so, barring setbacks.
More News
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Moved to IL•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Out Thursday, may need IL stint•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Dealing with quad injury•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Goes deep again Saturday•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Riding pine Thursday•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Notches another extra-base hit•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...