Tigers' Christin Stewart: Sits for evening game
Stewart is not in the lineup for the Wednesday's nightcap against the White Sox.
Stewart went 1-for-5 with an RBI double in the first game of the day. Brandon Dixon gets the nod in left field for the second contest.
More News
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Posts three hits, homers in loss•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Goes deep in win•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Scores, collects two hits in loss•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Records three hits again•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Collects three hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...