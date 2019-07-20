Tigers' Christin Stewart: Sitting out Saturday
Stewart is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Stewart will shift to the bench in favor of Niko Goodrum after a string of 10 consecutive starts. Though the rookie isn't at risk of losing his everyday role just yet, he's looked lost at the plate recently, striking out six times over the past four contests.
More News
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Doubles, scores in loss•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Not starting Friday•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Sits for evening game•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Posts three hits, homers in loss•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Goes deep in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...