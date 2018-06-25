Tigers' Christin Stewart: Slugs 14th Triple-A homer
Stewart went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk for Triple-A Toledo in its 5-4 loss to Charlotte on Sunday.
The home run was Stewart's 14th of the season, vaulting him back ahead of Lehigh Valley's Joey Meneses for the International League lead. Though Stewart maintains a solid .267/.349/.496 line for the campaign, his pace has slowed in June, with the 24-year-old supplying a more earthly .637 OPS on the month. It's still expected that Stewart will get a look with the Tigers at some point this summer, but the recent drought has likely slowed most of the momentum for a promotion.
More News
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Earns praise from Triple-A manager•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Goes deep twice Sunday•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Claims International League homer lead•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Fourth multi-hit effort in five games•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Big day for Toledo•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Off to slow start at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...