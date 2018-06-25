Stewart went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk for Triple-A Toledo in its 5-4 loss to Charlotte on Sunday.

The home run was Stewart's 14th of the season, vaulting him back ahead of Lehigh Valley's Joey Meneses for the International League lead. Though Stewart maintains a solid .267/.349/.496 line for the campaign, his pace has slowed in June, with the 24-year-old supplying a more earthly .637 OPS on the month. It's still expected that Stewart will get a look with the Tigers at some point this summer, but the recent drought has likely slowed most of the momentum for a promotion.