Stewart, who was sidelined in late June with a calf injury, is batting just .152 in nine games since returning from the disabled list.

Stewart got off to a hot start this season but slowed down in June with a .241/.309/.373 slash line before going down with the injury. A promotion to the majors seemed like it could have been right around the corner for the 24-year-old slugger when he was going good, though the organization will now likely be patient and wait for Stewart to turn things around at Triple-A before possibly moving him up.