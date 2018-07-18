Tigers' Christin Stewart: Struggling since return from DL
Stewart, who was sidelined in late June with a calf injury, is batting just .152 in nine games since returning from the disabled list.
Stewart got off to a hot start this season but slowed down in June with a .241/.309/.373 slash line before going down with the injury. A promotion to the majors seemed like it could have been right around the corner for the 24-year-old slugger when he was going good, though the organization will now likely be patient and wait for Stewart to turn things around at Triple-A before possibly moving him up.
More News
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Lands on minor-league DL•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Calf injury minor•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Nursing leg injury•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Slugs 14th Triple-A homer•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Earns praise from Triple-A manager•
-
Tigers' Christin Stewart: Goes deep twice Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start